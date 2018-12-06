Sara Pedraza Carey, 77, of Bertram died Dec. 3, 2018

Sara Pedraza Carey, 77, of Bertram, Texas, passed away December 3, 2018, in the arms of her loving husband. She was born to Nicholas and Josephina (Garcia) Pedraza on January 21, 1941, in San Benito, Texas.

Sara lived a faithful life and loved God with all of her heart. She instilled in her family the faith and love of the Lord and taught them to love each of the ways that God loves us all. She was proud of how close her family was and taught them many traditions that will carry on for many generations.

Sara cared for people. She kept a prayer list of people for whom she prayed every night. It was so extensive that it took her 40 minutes a night to get through it. When her grandchildren were young, Sara babysat them up until they reached school age, so they would not have to go to daycare. She was quick to tell you she raised all her grandbabies, and she would let them get away with much more than her own children.

Sara was also a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. She supported the Horns 100 percent until her grandson, Garrett, went to play for O.U., and, of course, she couldn’t help but root for his team.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, David Carey of Bertram; daughter Joanna Mercado of Belton; son Robert Carey and wife Lacy of Horseshoe Bay; son Reuben Carey and wife Mary Ann of Killeen; son Rene Carey and wife Jodi of Round Rock; daughter Mary Chitwood and husband Al of Bertram; daughter Josey Pearson and husband Josh of Jarrell; sisters, Janie Saucedo and Maria Zamirippa; brothers Felipe Pedraza and Gene Pedroza; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Michael and David Carey; brothers Joseph and Florencio Pedraza; and son-in-law David Mercado.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Hill Country Fellowship Church, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. A reception will follow at the Burnet County Fairgrounds.

Arrangements by Bertram Funeral, 1010 Texas 29 East in Bertram, (512) 355-8201.