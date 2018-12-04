Vernon Dale Wagner, 91, died Nov. 21, 2018

On Wednesday, November 21, 2018, Vernon Dale Wagner, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 91.

Vernon was born on June 27, 1927, in Helena, Oklahoma, to Willard and Eunice (Brasfield) Wagner. He served in the Navy prior to attending Oklahoma A&M University, where he studied mechanical engineering. He worked for Chevron for over 30 years in West Texas.

On November 11, 1949, he married Dorothy Faye Snider. They raised three sons: Rick, Doug, and Scott.

Vernon had a passion for playing tennis and was able to enjoy the sport well into his 70s. He and his brother, Floyd, played doubles and did well during their high school years. He also enjoyed water skiing and teaching other family members how to ski. He was known for his quick wit and his kind, compassionate spirit. When he wasn’t playing tennis, skiing, or tending to his garden, he was helping widow ladies in the neighborhood utilizing his handyman skills.

Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Willard; mother, Eunice; sister Evelyn; son Doug; and daughter-in-law Becky.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy; sons Rick and Scott and wife Teresa; daughter-in-law Betty; and brother Floyd. He is also survived by six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1005, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609.