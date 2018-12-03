Lonnie Morris Melton, 73, of Kingsland died Nov. 20, 2018

Lonnie Morris Melton, 73, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away November 20, 2018. He was born to Rufus Louis Melton and Lillian Lois Morris on December 14, 1944, in Morton, Texas.

Lonnie began working in the oil field in Ft. Stockton, Texas, and Oklahoma at an early age. He worked as a roughneck, driller, and tool pusher. After retiring from the oil field, he continued to work in various jobs. Throughout his lifetime, he was a trader, always looking for a good deal. He loved to go to garage sales looking for a bargain, something he could turn for a small profit, or a treasure that he couldn’t leave behind.

Lonnie never met a stranger, and he was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Elois Melton of Kingsland; son, Mark Alan Melton and wife Susan of Gainesville, Texas; daughters, Christy Martin of Houston and Shauna Reyna and husband Fred of Kingsland; grandchildren, Zackery Melton, Corbin Adams, Ava and Karah Reyna, Sean, Michael, and Kristen Broyles, and James Fuller; four great-grandchildren; sisters Willie Jean Pool of Ft. Stockton and Bitty Bollier of San Angelo; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lois Melton; sisters Darlene Potter and Joy Lee Hendricks; brother Sollie Louis Melton; and infant brother Donnie Maurice Melton.

Serving as pallbearers are Fred Reyna, Mark Melton, Corbin Adams, James Wilson, T.J. Bailey, and Leslie Potter.

A funeral service was November 26 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with the Rev. Richard Vandeventer officiating. Interment followed in Llano City Cemetery. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.