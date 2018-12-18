Helen Virginia Weatherall Clendennen, 86, died Dec. 17, 2018

Helen Virginia Weatherall Clendennen passed from this life into her eternal home on December 17, 2018, with her loving and devoted daughter, Colleen, by her side. Helen was born on July 11, 1932, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to George Russell Weatherall and Helen Audrey Gebhart Weatherall.

Welcoming her on the other side were her parents; her beloved husband, Buddy Darrell Clendennen, and son Russell Darrell Clendennen; sister Ella Mae Smith; and brothers Thomas Douglas Smith and Donald Wayne Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter Colleen and husband Gerard Ortiz; grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Ortiz, Thomas and Sherri Ortiz, Gabriel and Gina Ortiz, Amaris Ortiz, Rachel Ortiz, Aaron and Angela Ortiz, Nicole Ortiz, and Nathan Ortiz; and great-grandchildren, Max, William, Olivia, Alyssa, Amelia and Michael Ortiz, and Maddison Miller. Helen also leaves a legacy to many other family members and a host of friends.

Helen attended school in Dallas and, in fitting with her vivacious spirit, was a high school cheerleader. She graduated from Baylor University in 1953 with a degree in education and Spanish. She was in the Sigma Delta Pi History Honor Society and the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society. She was secretary of her senior class. She is a member of the Old Main Society of Baylor University.

Although they attended Baylor at the same time, she did not meet her husband, Buddy, until 1957 in England, where he was stationed with the United States Air Force and she was teaching. They married on June 28, 1958, in Dallas. They welcomed their son, Russell Darrell, in 1959 and their daughter, Colleen Kay, in 1961. They made their home in Burnet.

Helen had successful careers in teaching — most fondly remembered as a fourth-grade teacher for the Burnet school district — and in real estate with Hanzen Real Estate in Burnet. She was a longtime active member of both First Baptist Church of Burnet and Ambassadors for Christ Church.

The family is grateful for the care she received at Kingsland Hills Care Center in the later years of her life.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at Saint Matthew’s AME Church (current home of Ambassadors for Christ Church), 508 Hill St. in Burnet, at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018.