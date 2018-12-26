Marion Arthur Beasley, 84, of Marble Falls died Dec. 17, 2018

Marion Arthur Beasley, 84, of Marble Falls, Texas, made her journey home to heaven on December 17, 2018. She was born to Walter Price and Lucille Carson Arthur on October 1, 1934, in Uvalde, Texas, where she lived for most of her life.

Marion was a shining star in the Class of 1953 at Uvalde High School, participating in many sports and organizations such as basketball, tennis, Future Homemakers of America, Junior Historians, Honor Society, and annual staff as well as claiming numerous awards and titles: head cheerleader, Most Popular, Lady of Spring, FFA Sweetheart, Football Sweetheart, and more. These recognitions were no doubt earned, in part, by her bright smile and vibrant personality.

Marion met the love of her life when Charles “Charlie” Beasley moved to Uvalde to work as a salesman for Bankers Life Insurance Co. They married on January 28, 1956, in First United Methodist Church and held their reception at the Rooster Room of the Kincaid Hotel.

In 1965, the Beasleys bought a historic home on Getty Street, where they raised their five children. The house was beautifully decorated with antiques and anything red. It was a reflection of Marion’s good taste and training in interior decorating at Trinity University. She was a master decorator and exceptional cook. She loved to peruse magazines for decorating ideas and new recipes. Marion could make a decorative display and a delicious meal out of almost anything. She also spent countless hours at the sewing machine making her children’s clothes and tennis outfits.

Marion, a second-generation resident of Uvalde County, developed a love for the Frio River and Garner State Park at a young age. She shared this love with her family and hosted several Beasley reunions on the Frio. Some of her favorite days were spent on the river in Concan surrounded by family and friends.

Marion graced many tennis courts in her life, including those at Trinity University, where she competed during college. She played tennis well into her 50s and involved her entire family in the game. She was very proud when two of her children competed at state.

Marion served on the board of the Uvalde Tennis Association and as president of the Hospital Auxiliary. However, her children and their activities were always a priority for her, so she spent numerous years as a room mother, participating in PTO, Booster Clubs, and 4H.

Marion devoted her life to her family. She ensured that her family had three home-cooked meals a day and a spotless house. It was not unusual for her to be up by 5 a.m. washing clothes. Marion literally believed in an open-door policy as there was no lock on the back door. She was known as “Mom” to her children’s friends, who came in and out as they pleased. There was always a place at the table and a clean bed available for anyone who needed a place to stay.

Her house was always full of life and laughter as family and friends would come and go for coffee or a meal or stop by to play games such as ping-pong, washers, and any kind of card or board game.

Her home was full of beautiful, one-of-a-kind antiques and countless handmade needlepoint samplers and pillows, baskets, plants, tennis trophies, animals and children.

Many friends still talk about the annual Beasley Christmas parties after Christmas Eve church services. Her home exuded the joy and cheer that came straight from her heart with touches of Christmas in every nook and cranny of her house. Other friends may (or may not) remember the New Year’s Eve parties that Marion and Charlie hosted with friends Ben and Tony Conroy.

Marion’s source of joy and life grew from her deep love and relationship with Jesus Christ. Her faith influenced every aspect of her life. From her generous heart stemmed the desire to serve others and to be a blessing to those in need. She impacted so many friends and neighbors with her kindness and generosity.

Marion leaves behind a family legacy of love and vitality. Whether it was supporting Charlie in his various leadership roles or pushing her children to excel, Marion was the driving force behind her family. She loved deeply and gave selflessly of herself to enrich the lives of those around her. Even in her final days when Alzheimer’s dimmed her memory and vibrant personality, her sweet smile and loving eyes communicated all the thoughts she couldn’t put into words.

She was the beloved Momma, Mimi, Mern — the matriarch of the Beasley family — who will be remembered each time her family caresses one of her antique heirlooms, walks the banks of the Frio River, or decorates for Christmas. Each Christmas will bring a little more cheer as her memory is revived with each decoration displayed. Christmas was Marion’s favorite time of year as she turned her home into a Christmas wonderland. It is fitting that she was called home during the Christmas season.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, daughter Rebecca “Becca” Cile Ward, and grandson Davis Ward.

Marion is survived by her children Paige Lechler and husband Jim of Marble Falls, Casey Beasley and wife Brenna of Driftwood, Jennifer Phillips and Doug Phillips of Round Rock, and Mike Beasley of Castroville; grandchildren Luke Lechler and wife Megan of Dallas, Abbie Floyd and husband Brad of Lewisville, Lucie Blye and husband Adam of Cedar Park, Zach Lechler of Austin, Jack Beasley and husband Efrain of Fort Worth, Russell Beasley of Austin, Trevor Ward of College Station, Charli Roberts and husband Andrew of Hutto, Patton Phillips and wife Victoria of Dallas, Anna Claire Blake and husband Danny of Lubbock, Chloe Mae Beasley of San Antonio, and Sara Beth Beasley and J.W. Beasley of Castroville; great-grandchildren Cash, Bella, Thomas, James and Andrew Lechler, Andrew, Ashley, and Carson Floyd, and Kason and Knox Blye; and her sister Debbie and husband Brian Desormeaux of New Orleans.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 301 N. High St. in Uvalde. An online guest registry and maps can be found at PutnamCares.com.

If you would like to honor Marion’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to her granddaughter’s (Charli Roberts) GoFundMe account.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413.