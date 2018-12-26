Cebern Perry Coker II, 66, of Kingsland died Dec. 20, 2018

R.I.P Coke

If you are reading this, now know that I was re-born. I made a lot of friends during my lifetime. And I experienced a lot of great places throughout the world. I cherish all my friendships and adventures. If I have mistreated, spoke harshly, or abused, in any way, to any of my friends, I deeply apologize and ask for your forgiveness. My last parting words to everyone: Please do not mourn me, for I did not pass away, BUT I WAS REBORN. I am in the Kingdom of Heaven with our Lord.

On Thursday, December 20, 2018, Cebern Perry “Coke” Coker II, loving husband and friend, passed away at the age of 66. He was at his home in Kingsland, Texas, surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Coke was born in Odessa, Texas, to Evelyn and C.M. Coker. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Reid Coker of Kingsland; daughter, Tasha M. Burnett and husband Joey of Aransas Pass, sister, Dellana L. Huffman and husband Dan of Odessa; brother and sister-in-law, Mel and Gina Reid of Ganado; four nephews, Jon Paul and Rebecca Toman Reid, Rex and Lisa Fowler Reid, and Casey Reid, all of Ganado, and Michael and Kellie Pritschow of Argyle; four nieces; four great-nephews; and eight great-nieces.

Coke was preceded in death by his parents; brother Michael L. Coker; grandparents Cebern P. and Ethyl Coker; and numerous aunts, uncles and, cousins.

Coke grew up in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, where he graduated from Lovington, N.M., high school. He attended Baylor University and Odessa College. Even though he attended the above schools, Coke was a devout AGGIE. Coke’s college career was shortened due to military service in the U.S. Army, where he served a tour in Vietnam.

Coke spent 45 years in the oilfield. His passion was his work. He loved his job. He was a drilling fluid engineer whose reputation preceded him. Coke was very good at what he did and was well-respected by his co-workers and his supervisors. The last 25 years of his career, Coke had the opportunity to go to many different countries, where he met new friends and saw sites that most people see only in print. He spent 15 years in India. India had a special place in Coke’s heart. He considered it his second home. Coke made a lot of friends in India and leaves his love to them all. Coke was a compassionate, caring, intelligent, capable, and humble person, admired by anyone who met him and by his peers in the oilfield community. He took time to listen. Coke was a happy person and all will miss his joking and constant laugh.

Coke was a passionate football fan, especially playing the Llano News Hill Country Football Pick-Em Contest yearly. He was a two-time winner (2017 and 2018). Coke also read a lot. He loved working in the yard. Although he was not very good, Coke did enjoy a good game of golf. He loved his family.

Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, December 28, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 29, at Putnam Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4 South in Burnet with military honors by Highland Lakes Honor Guard.