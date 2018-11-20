Letter to the Editor: Endangered Species Act needs protection

Scientists say that we are on the brink of a human-caused mass extinction crisis in which we could lose three quarters of the world’s species. Species simply cannot evolve quickly enough to survive significant human threats.

Species loss can change entire ecosystems. The Endangered Species Act (ESA) protects biodiversity and the healthy ecosystems we need for clean air and water.

The ESA is effective. Without the ESA, hundreds of the most beloved wildlife species in America might well be extinct. These species include American bald eagles, North Atlantic right whales, grizzly bears and gray wolves.

The ESA’s habitat protections for threatened and endangered wildlife have spared beautiful wild places across the country from commercial mining, logging, oil and gas operations, and other destructive development.

