LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voter fraud claims like yelling ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater

I am very concerned regarding the claims that there is voter fraud. I feel it is like yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. It creates fear and doubt about the election process that is not based on fact.

For those of you who are concerned, I would like to suggest that you volunteer to be an election clerk at your local election office. You will be trained and given the opportunity to see firsthand how the election process works.

In Burnet County, we go through training before every election. You are able to see the checks and balances that are in place to make sure that each person’s vote is correctly recorded. It is virtually impossible, from what I have observed, to vote more than once. If there are any discrepancies, there are the provisional and limited ballots which can be double-checked to make sure they are valid.

I have the highest confidence in our election officials in Burnet County. Kudos to those great public servants who work hard to ensure a secure and accurate vote count.

Nancy Hill

Marble Falls