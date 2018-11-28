LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voter fraud claims like yelling ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater

I am very concerned regarding the claims that there is voter fraud. I feel it is like yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. It creates fear and doubt about the election process that is not based on fact.
For those of you who are concerned, I would like to suggest that you volunteer to be an election clerk at your local election office. You will be trained and given the opportunity to see firsthand how the election process works.
In Burnet County, we go through training before every election. You are able to see the checks and balances that are in place to make sure that each person’s vote is correctly recorded. It is virtually impossible, from what I have observed, to vote more than once. If there are any discrepancies, there are the provisional and limited ballots which can be double-checked to make sure they are valid.
I have the highest confidence in our election officials in Burnet County. Kudos to those great public servants who work hard to ensure a secure and accurate vote count.
Nancy Hill
Marble Falls
To Nancy Hill. I have never seen a voter fraud case result from the negligence of the amazing volunteers at the polling locations. The majority of voter fraud occurs from individuals using stolen or fraudulent IDs including stolen birth certificates or claiming residency in two or more areas. If you will Google “voter fraud” and then add any large city in Texas, you find news stories covering arrests for voter fraud. For instance, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, nine people were arrested as part of a voter fraud scheme. They were accused of recruiting people to say that someone lived at a residence, just so that person could vote in that area. Another example is a story from the AP dated 10/26/2018 “Mexican man illegally voted for 20 years” He was in the U.S. illegally, but purchased a fraudulent Birth Certificate and driver’s license, using those items to vote in every general election since 1994. My point in all of this is that voter fraud does occur, but rarely effects the tally for large elections. However, as with the Edinburg, TX case we will never know how many votes were cast illegally in the small local election. I don’t believe this discourages people from voting or makes people lose confidence in our election system. I believe that when election officials cannot account for votes or even give a total of votes cast, as happened in Florida, that is what makes people lose faith in their voting system. Here in Burnet County, we are very lucky to have the elections staff we do.