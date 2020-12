The Rev. Ellen Ely of First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls and the Rev. David Sugeno of Trinity Episcopal Church of Marble Falls are among 12 Highland Lakes pastors signing a statement of unity encouraging people to wear face coverings out of love for Christ and one another. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Thanks to the (Highland Lakes) Ministerial Alliance for the unified statement on mask wearing. Together, members of the group state that the wearing of face masks during this pandemic shows love for others.

What more powerful Christian message is there?

Bobby Jo Henry