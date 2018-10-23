LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lessons from the flood

As is publicly known, Collier Materials is seeking permits to place a large sand plant/rock crusher to harvest sand from Sandy Creek at the Sandy Creek bridge on (Texas) 71 in Llano County.

Our organization of concerned citizens, Save Sandy Creek, has been searching for funding for engineers that could model the effects of the industrialization of Sandy Creek by Collier Materials on area communities. Modeling is not cheap and we are not wealthy.

We felt we needed such studies to help our neighbors at the mouth of Sandy Creek with their fears that unless Collier Materials was allowed to dredge Sandy Creek, their lives and property would be at risk in future floods.

Unfortunately, we no longer need those models. Nature has provided a real-time example. Collier Materials has had a fully operational sand plant in the city of Llano on the Llano River for a number of years. It has successfully extracted untold tons of sand at a significant profit. The Llano River plant is their best-case scenario for what they intend to do on Sandy Creek.

The recent floods negated the argument that a Collier sand plant on Sandy Creek would protect the downstream inhabitants from flooding. On October 16th the Llano River deposited historic levels of sand downstream from the Collier Materials plant — down the Llano River, throughout Kingsland, and into Lake LBJ and beyond.

Unfortunately, we now have real-time physical evidence the Collier Materials sand plant in Llano had no impact on reducing the flow of sand or water nor on the resulting damage.

We hope and pray that our friends and neighbors downstream will now see the Collier Materials’ attempt to industrialize Sandy Creek as exactly what it is – a cash grab by Collier Materials and their associates. It has nothing to do with the stated goal of protecting the inhabitants at the mouth of Lake LBJ because, as Mother Nature has shown us, it will not work.

On October 16th the USGA gauge recorded Sandy Creek flowing at over 40,000 cubic-feet per second. Frankly, nothing could withstand it. Not even the Kingsland bridge on 2900 could survive it on the Llano River. Mother Nature is undefeated. She does not lose.

At a presentation at the Trails Clubhouse on August 15, 2018, Mr. Kevin Collier, the vice president of Collier Materials, stated on video: “We will be here until there is no more money in it for us.” Mr. Steve Nash, on whose property the plant would be placed, also stated on video: “There is lots of money to be made and we intend to take advantage of it”.

Shouldn’t we take them at their word?

Finally, a word of thanks and appreciation to all the first responders that risked life and limb to help keep our Llano County communities safe. Also to all the volunteers that have stepped up to help all those negatively impacted by these devastating floods. A special word of heartfelt condolence to those that lost loved ones.

May God bless everyone involved.

Fermin Ortiz

Save Sandy Creek