Downtown Marble Falls Mexican food eatery latest in list of area restaurant additions

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Foodies in the Highland Lakes can look forward to one new addition coming to downtown Marble Falls in early 2019.

Jardin Corona Mexican Restaurant is moving into Old Oak Square, 301 Main St. The owners have four other locations: Austin, Cedar Park, Liberty Hill, and Leander.

The restaurant will join a growing number of downtown eateries. Rae’s Bar and Grill has become a Main Street staple as the oldest downtown restaurant. Bill’s Burgers will be Jardin Corona’s nearest neighbor, while Del Rio Comida Deluxe, 205 Main St., enters its second year of business.

For now, the newest Main Street restaurant is The Kitchen on Main Street, 204 Main St., which opened in mid-September. The Kitchen’s menu includes classic breakfast items until 11 a.m. and lunch items, including burgers and wings.

Outside of Marble Falls, a couple restaurants are making news.

In May, Cottonwood Shores saw LeStourgeon Seafood Company open its doors at 4315 RR 2147 near Julie’s Cocina. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., its menu includes all you would expect for Cajun, fried, and grilled seafood as well as some American and kids’ menu items.

In Burnet, Mama’s Home Cooking has been open now for a few years but just celebrated a ribbon-cutting at its new location, 635 Buchanan Drive.

Open for all three meals, Mama’s serves omelets, pancakes, and breakfast tacos until 11 a.m. then switches to a lunch and dinner menu of, well, home cooking items to remind you of what Mama used to cook.

More area food and drink information and stories can be found on the Highland Lakes Eat and Drink Guide.

jared@thepicayune.com