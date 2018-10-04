Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

• Save the World Brewing Co. is holding its fourth anniversary party from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Read more at 101HighlandLakes.com.

EVENTS

• Central Texas Hay Production Workshop is Thursday, Oct. 18, at Burnet County AgriLife Extension building, 607 N. Vanderveer in Burnet. Barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. Reserve a spot by Oct. 11 by calling (512) 756-5463.

• Hill Country Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is Oct. 12-14 and 19-21. It features tours of 11 custom Hill Country homes. Tickets $10 a person per weekend and are on sale now. Listen to the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune interview with the association’s Rusty Stout for more information.

• Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association’s fall program is Tuesday, Nov. 6, at John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152. Program begins at 10:30 a.m. Catered lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. After lunch, preview heifer pairs before Youth Commercial Heifer Pair Auction at 2:30 p.m. RSVP by noon Thursday, Nov. 1, to (325) 247-5159.

• Horseshoe Bay Community Shred Day is 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Ace Hardware, 9714 RR 2147. Mobile shredding truck will destroy documents on site. No metal, plastic, or spiral-bound notebooks. Cost is $10 per each standard-size file box of documents. Money goes to Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance for community programs. Bay Pharmacy will take expired prescriptions for safe disposal as well as empty prescription bottles. Go to shoplocalhsb.com for more.

• Kingsland House of Arts and Crafts seeks vendors for its Christmas Market on Nov. 9-10. Outside/covered booths and canopy spaces are available for $30 each. For more information or applications, visit Kingsland House of Arts and Crafts, 112 W. Chamberlain, or call Joy at (830) 693-1830.

• Texas Commission on Environmental Quality public hearing is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive. Hearing is on an application for an air-quality permit for a proposed permanent rock and concrete crusher to be located at 5550 Texas 71 East in Spicewood. For more, go to tceq.texas.gov or call 1-800-687-4040.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

• Luminous Yoga Studio, 1803 S. Polk St. in Burnet — 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4

The Business News Roundup runs weekly on DailyTrib.com. Send your business briefs to wendi@thepicayune.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.