Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lake

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

PEOPLE IN THE NEWS

• The Burnet Chamber of Commerce recently elected four board members. Each will serve a three-year term from October 2018 through September 2021. They are new member Richard Hausman (Chicken Express) and incumbents Bill Drake (Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes), Ben Farmer (F&H Construction), and Mark Lunsford (Lunsford Insurance).

They join board members Damon Beierle (Double Eagle Entertainment), David Bennett (Camp Longhorn), Lora Cheney (Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center), Gina Glaeser (Seton Highland Lakes), April Gordon (Burnet County), Wade Langley (Langley Homes), Cresta Lyons (Lakes Area Pharmacy), Roger Moore (Camp Longhorn), Tyler Rockafellow (Law Office of Henson & Rockafellow), Sherri Wisener (Burnet CISD), and David Vaughn (city representative).

ANNIVERSARIES

• Save the World Brewing Co. is holding its fourth anniversary party from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

EVENTS

• Anthem Bank & Trust Customer Appreciation Day is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at 8110 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals.

• Hill Country Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is Oct. 12-14 and 19-21. It features tours of 11 custom Hill Country homes. Tickets $10 a person per weekend and are on sale now. Listen to the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune interview with the association’s Rusty Stout for more information.

• Hill Country Memorial Obstetrics Department tour and open house for expectant parents is 5:30-7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at HCM Women’s Pavilion, 1011 S. Milam St. in Fredericksburg. Event continues on the first Thursday of the month at the same time and location. RSVP to Vanya Keyser at (830) 990-1833 or vkeyser@hillcountrymemorial.org.

• Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association’s fall program is Tuesday, Nov. 6, at John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152. Program begins at 10:30 a.m. Catered lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. After lunch, preview heifer pairs before Youth Commercial Heifer Pair Auction at 2:30 p.m. RSVP by noon Thursday, Nov. 1, to (325) 247-5159.

• Holidaze Celebration is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, in Horseshoe Bay. Hosted by the Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance. Businesses wanting to participate should register now. Find out more on the HBBA Facebook page.

• Market Day on Main is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, on Main Street in Marble Falls. Vendors can sign up with the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce on its website.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

• Inspiration Nail Salon & Boutique, 809 Buchanan Drive in Burnet — noon Thursday, Sept. 27

• Johnson City Eye Center, 213 U.S. 281 North in Johnson City — 3:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2

• Luminous Yoga Studio, 1803 S. Polk St. in Burnet — 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4

• TGV Hunting Services, 1008 Bessemer Ave. in Llano — 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 1

The Business News Roundup runs weekly on DailyTrib.com. Send your business briefs to wendi@thepicayune.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.