Users of WarnCentralTexas.org notification system being asked to update information

FROM STAFF REPORTS

If you’ve recently received a number of WarnCentralTexas emails, it’s probably not because of an emergency. The Capital Area Council of Governments is upgrading its regional notification system and letting users know.

WarnCentralTexas is free service CAPCOG offers to residents in its 10-county service area so they can receive emergency and public safety warnings. The service is separate from federal warnings such as Amber Alerts.

The WarnCentralTexas.org system allows users to tailor the emergency notifications for their particular areas and needs. The service sends:

• evacuation alerts due to floods and wildfires;

• shelter-in-place information during law enforcement incidents;

• and public health and medical emergency messages.

This is just a sample of how local emergency departments and first responders communicate with residents. Using this system, first responders can send hyper-local, targeted messages to people in specific neighborhoods or even streets.

CAPCOG allows a user to set up notifications for multiple numbers for voice and text messages as well as email addresses and physical addresses.

A highlight of the system is that a person can receive emergency notifications for different locations. Someone who lives in one city or area but works in another can receive notifications for both locations.

Current WarnCentralTexas users should have received an email from either noreply@everbridge.net, noreply@everbridge.com, or noreply@everbridgemail.com. Following the inside link will give people access to a user account portal so they can update their notification settings.

Users can also opt in to receive national weather alerts.

After updating notification information, users can make changes for future alerts and read active notifications.

Those who aren’t currently registered can do so at WarnCentralTexas.org.

