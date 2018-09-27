Rabid skunk found in Burnet at Washington and US 281

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A rabid skunk was found Sept. 21 at the corner of West Washington Street and U.S. 281 in Burnet.

The city of Burnet is urging residents not to touch or approach strange pets or wildlife.

If you think you or someone else might have come into contact with this animal, call animal control at the Burnet Police Department at (512) 765-6404 or the Texas Department of State Health Services at (254) 778-6744.

The state department recorded 23 cases of rabies in animals in 2017. Of those, 15 were skunks, six were bats, one was a raccoon, and one was a fox. The Texas Department of State Health Services website provides rabies facts and prevention information.

