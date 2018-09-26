Burnet approves amendment to retirement policy, purchase of two patrol units, and plats

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Burnet City Council members approved amending the city’s retirement policy, purchasing two new patrol units, and platting two subdivisions during a Sept. 25 regular meeting.

An amendment to the city’s retirement policy was approved. The council approved providing a reimbursement of up to 25 percent of the premium paid by the city to eligible retirees enrolled in another employer’s health insurance plan.

The policy could cost the city $20,000-$40,000 this fiscal year and might be higher in future years if more current employees retire and gain employment elsewhere.

The Burnet Police Department will purchase two 2019 Chevy Tahoe vehicles at a total of $94,654. Delivery will take 90-120 days. The cost for the vehicles includes needed equipment.

The council also approved the preliminary plat of two subdivisions. The Hills of Shady Grove is a 13-lot single-family subdivision adjacent to the 300-400 blocks of Shady Grove Parkway. That agenda item passed unanimously.

An 82-lot single-family subdivision, Pepper Mill, also was approved. The Pepper Mill plat passed by a 5-2 vote with Danny Lester and Cindia Talamantez voting against it. The property is located between the Hills of Shady Grove and Woodlands subdivisions behind Shady Grove Elementary School.

