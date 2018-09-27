Skeletal remains found in Burnet County in August those of woman last seen in April

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the skeletal remains they found in early August are those of Tina Marie Logan, who had been last seen April 2.

“The forensic scientists at the University of North Texas got us a positive identification on the remains as (Logan),” BCSO Capt. Tom Dillard said. “At this stage, based on what we know, it looks like she died in the early days of April.

“We still don’t have a cause of death,” he added.

On Aug. 14, BCSO investigators assigned to the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force located the 2005 Mazda Tribute owned by Logan on unoccupied property in rural northwest Burnet County. Previously, the sheriff’s office issued a media release requesting information regarding Logan’s whereabouts.

The last time Logan had been seen was April 2 at 29 Tire & Auto, 5030 Texas 29 in Burnet.

After locating the vehicle, deputies, along with several other agencies, searched the property and found skeletal human remains. The remains were transported to the University of North Texas, where forensic anthropologists examined them and determined they were those of Logan.

“We would like to hear from anybody who has any information regarding (Logan’s) whereabouts or what she was doing during her last days,” Dillard added.

Contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or cidadim@burnetsheriff.com with information. People can also leave tips through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or going to hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. All tips remain confidential and could be eligible for a cash reward.

