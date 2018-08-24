Marble Falls pushes for legislation giving cities more power over permits in ETJs

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

MARBLE FALLS — In an ongoing effort to address permitting issues within Marble Falls’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, the city on Aug. 21 passed a resolution to seek help from the Texas Municipal League to recommend legislation.

The city is recommending the league pursue legislation during the 2019 session that would require the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to first obtain consent of a city before issuing a standard permit.

This comes after months of back-and-forth battles over air-quality permits for rock crushing plants.

“We’re not asking for a moratorium or anything like that. What we’re saying is let’s be reasonable,” City Manager Mike Hodge said. “If you’re doing something within our ETJ, why can’t we do like the permitting for a liquor license. You have to check with the city first where they say, ‘You’ve got the zoning. Is it permitted?’”

After going through the city process, an air-quality permit can then be permitted, the city argued.

“That’s all we’re asking. Let’s look at it a little bit differently,” Hodge said.

Other cities such as Bulverde, Boerne, El Paso, Fort Worth, and Houston have had similar issues, Hodge said.

“So what we’re trying to do, and the way it works for the TML slate, is they will look at what are the important issues to follow and push for the legislative session, and we’re hoping there’s enough interest from a lot of the member cities that they’ll include this on that slate,” he said.

As is the case every legislative session, cities and the Texas Municipal League have a number of items they’d like to address, so this issue may or may not be taken up.

“So, we’ll see what happens,” Hodge said.

The league’s annual conference is in October, when it will consider petitions from cities.

jared@thepicayune.com