UPDATE: Forward progress in 500-acre Horseshoe Bay fire has been stopped, officials say

UPDATE: The fire is 90 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Aug. 25. Fire officials will begin allowing residents from the affected areas back into their homes starting at 10 p.m.

HORSESHOE BAY — Officials reported just before 7 p.m. Aug. 25 that the forward progress of the 500-acre wildfire in the Horseshoe Bay Area has been stopped, according to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management.

The Texas Forest Service listed the fire as 50 percent contained at about 7:10 p.m.

The fire had forced the evacuation of 100-150 residents in the Highlands, Uplands, and Horseshoe Bay South neighborhoods as well as homes along Mountain Dew. The city of Horseshoe Bay is directing people evacuated from their homes to Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane. Fire officials said they hope to allow those residents to return to their homes later in the evening Aug. 25.

The Red Cross was responding to support those forced from their homes.

Despite the fire being in an area with many homes and structures, officials said, as of approximately 7 p.m., there had been no reports of any structures damaged from the blaze.

Crews from across Llano and Burnet counties responded as well as fire and heavy equipment crews from the Texas Forest Service. Several aircraft, including one helicopter, two single-engine tankers, and one air attack unit are assisting.

The firefighting operations should continue into the night.

The Lower Colorado River Authority has been on the scene and inspected transmission lines and reported no damage, according to officials.

Approximately 23 fire, law enforcement, and supporting organizations have responded to the fire.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

HORSESHOE BAY — About 150 homes have been evacuated in Horseshoe Bay as a fire that started along Texas 71 just west of the Burnet County line spread across approximately 500 acres as of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 25.

Several area fire and emergency agencies responded to the blaze as it approached the Horseshoe Bay airport and many homes and structures. Horseshoe Bay city officials sent out emergency notices advising residents in the vicinity of the airport and the Highlands, Uplands, and Horseshoe Bay South areas to evacuate.

At about 5:15 p.m. Aug. 25, Mountain Dew area residents began evacuating as well.

According to the Texas Forest Service, as of Saturday evening, the fire was 20 percent contained and forward progress had been slowed.

