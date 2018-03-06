Roger Michael Rannefeld, 60, of Buchanan Dam died March 1, 2018

The career salesman closed the deal today and made it into Heaven with our heavenly Father. After a long and courageous seven-year battle with cancer, Roger Michael “Mike” Rannefeld, 60, passed away on March 1, 2018, surrounded by his family at home in Buchanan Dam.

Mike grew up in San Angelo, Texas, and was a member of Central High School’s Class of 1976. He resided in the Texas Hill Country since 1992.

Mike was a career salesman and an entrepreneur with his wife, Traci, in the Buchanan Dam area.

The family would like to extend a great “thank-you” for the generosity during Mike’s battle.

Mike surrounded himself with friends and family. He will be remembered for being the life of the party, a prankster, and a gentleman whom everyone loved. We will all miss his unconditional love and the times spent fishing, hunting, camping, boating, traveling, and shooting fireworks.

Mike will be greeted in Heaven by his father, Vernon Rannefeld; mother, Martha Ann (Hasty) Rannefeld; and sister, Rhonda Cole DeLa Rosa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Traci Rannefeld; children, William Rannefeld, Nathaniel and Crystal Poe, Andy Poe, Brandie Schaeffer, and Heath and Gabi Hanson; grandchildren, Kamren Poe, Gavin Poe, Tristan Poe, Harper Hanson, Hayes Hanson, Morgan Schaeffer, and Cooper Schaeffer; and nephew Gary Cole, his wife Kathy, and their daughter, Arianna.

A celebration of Mike’s life is 1 p.m. March 10 at Life Marble Falls Church with Dr. Walther P. Kallestad officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp., P.O. Box 217, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609, or to Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.