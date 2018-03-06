Deloris V. Lawrence, 68, of Kingsland died Feb. 18, 2018

Deloris V. Lawrence, 68, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Feb. 18, 2018. She was born to Imagene Deloris (Norman) and Otis Leon Merritt on April 24, 1949, in Odessa.

She was a travel agent during her working years and enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren, reading, and collecting Elvis memorabilia.

Deloris is survived by her daughter, Tonya Oosterhof of Kingsland; son Jerry Lawrence of Kingsland; grandchildren, Chad Hamm and wife Ciara of Kingsland and Branden Hamm and wife Saralynn of Copperas Cove; great-grandchildren, Kenzlee, Ryder, Aubrey, and Carson; sister Belinda F. Lawler of Breckenridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, son David Wayne Lawrence, and sister Charlotte Lane Burdick.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Feb. 20 in Kingsland Cemetery.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.