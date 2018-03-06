Karen Sue Ward, 63, of Llano died Feb. 21, 2018

Karen Sue Ward, 63, of Llano, Texas, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Feb. 21, 2018. Karen was born Dec. 26, 1954, in Odessa, the daughter of Molly and Jerry Cannon.

Karen could brighten any room with her contagious laughter. She found joy spending time with family and friends. She could make any situation comical. She could laugh at anything, quite frequently herself.

She had an unbroken bond with her twin, Kathy Light.

Much like her beauty, she left a little piece every place she went. She was adventurous and curious and had a vivacious soul. Those who knew her closely enough would say Karen had a strong spirit, a soft heart, and a humble nature. Most important, she would tell any listening body how proud she was of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, Jason Ward of Denton, Sheila Salazar of Midland, Ginger Parum of Midland, and Shawna Green of Meridian, Idaho; ex-husband, John Ward; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters; and her two dogs, Oscar and Quigly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Cannon, and her mother, Molly Cannon.

Karen’s memorial is 3 p.m. March 24 at American Heritage. Close family will be there to greet any relative or friends. In lieu of flowers, her children are requesting you spend a day making memories with the ones you love.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.