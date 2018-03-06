Ronald Franklin Yates Sr., 67, of Cherokee died March 3, 2018

Ronald “Ronnie” Franklin Yates Sr. went to be with the lord on March 3, 2018. He was born on Nov. 30, 1951, in Brady, Texas, to Jane (Fowler) and Tommy Joe Yates. He lived in Cherokee for most of his youth until high school, when he attended the Texas Military Institute in San Antonio.

He attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he met the love of his life, Glena Wood. While at UT, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in government in May 1973 and married Glena the next month on June 2 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, in the middle of a tornado.

He attended Southern Methodist University Law School and graduated with his Doctorate of Juris Prudence in December 1975. He and Glena promptly relocated to Kingsland, Texas, to start work with Kingsland Abstract & Title. He went on to own and operate Central Texas Land Titles Inc. for the next 40-plus years as well as practice as a board-certified residential real estate agent as well as a board-certified ranch real estate attorney with his firm, Yates, Crow and Dudley.

Ronnie served as president of Texas Land Title Association from 1996-1997. His last big venture was Spicewood Vineyards and Ron Yates Wines, where he was chief taste tester.

He was a loved grandson of Sammie Lee Fowler, W.Y. Fowler Jr., and Lillian McCroury Yates. He was preceded in death by his parents, baby sister Linda, and a baby brother.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Glena Wood Yates; son, Ronald Franklin Yates Jr and wife Jessica Jordan Yates; and daughter, Kara Yates Dudley and husband James H. Dudley IV.

“Good Guy” was dearly loved by his three granddaughters, Tennyson Wren Yates, Louisa Yates Dudley, and Sammie Vivienne Yates. He will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Linda Tiller, nephews Jason Dixon and Brad Dixon, niece Amanda Dixon Laufer, cousin William Young Fowler III, and numerous friends.

A private interment is March 8. The family invites all those who wish to toast Ronnie to a celebration of life at Spicewood Vineyards at 5 p.m. March 8.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ronnie’s name to the Cherokee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832, or the Spicewood Volunteer Fire Department-EMS, 9805 Highway 71 East, P.O. Box 2, Spicewood, TX 78669-0002.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.