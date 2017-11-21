Larry A. Reynolds, 83, of Buchanan Dam died Nov. 16, 2017

Larry A. Reynolds, 83, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Nov. 16, 2017. He was born to Raleigh and Buena (Smith) Reynolds on Dec. 13, 1933, in Fisher County, Texas.

Mr. Reynolds was a faithful member of Windsor Park Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Kingsland, and, most recently, Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church in Buchanan Dam. He proudly served as a deacon in all three churches and looked forward to greeting people at the door when they came to worship. He enjoyed wood working, and made a career out of it for over 30 years with his company, Reynolds Custom Shutters.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eleanor of Buchanan Dam; sons, David Reynolds and wife Marilyn of Cedar Park and Gordon Reynolds and wife Glenda of Round Rock; grandchildren, Brian Reynolds, Chad Reynolds, Michael Reynolds, and Rachel Reynolds; brother Steve Reynolds; five great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Warren Reynolds, and sister Allene Dean.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church in Buchanan Dam with the Rev. Steve Leftwitch officiating. A private family Inurnment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made to ongoing ministries at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church.