Junelle Nixon, 81, of Tow died Nov. 20, 2017

Junelle Nixon passed away Nov. 20, 2017, in Tow, Texas, at the age of 81. She was born April 26, 1936, in Post, Texas, to Della (Lantroupe) and Oman Ticer.

Junelle was a resident of Tow for 37 years since coming from Plainview.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tow. She loved to sew and had made Stanley’s clothes for over 10 years.

Junelle was preceeded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Nixon; sons, Randy Nixon and wife Geneva of Camden, Arkansas, and Ticen Nixon and wife Sandra of Plainview; five grandchildren, Brandi, Trista, Travis, Ty, and Tad; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Tow Cemetery with Ticen Nixon, Stanley Nixon, and Randy Nixon officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.