Kenneth Don Gray, 81, died Nov. 25, 2017

Kenneth Don Gray, 81, passed away Nov. 25, 2017, in Round Rock, Texas. Ken was born to Lewis and Estelle Gray on March 10, 1936, in San Saba, Texas.

Ken graduated from Llano High School in 1954 and married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Barber, in Cherokee, Texas, on May 24, 1952. He attended Howard Payne University from 1954-57, playing football and earning All Lone Star Conference accolades as well as being named to the Little All-American Team. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Ken was a sixth-round NFL Draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 1958 and ultimately signed with the Chicago Cardinals that same year, playing through the 1959 season before the Cardinals relocated to St. Louis in 1960. He continued his NFL career with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1960-69 and ended it with the Houston Oilers in 1970.

He was chosen by his Cardinals teammates as team captain from 1963-69, selected to play in seven Pro Bowls, and was named to the All Cardinals team.

After his professional career, he coached the Llano High School Yellow Jackets from 1973-75. In 1977, Ken went back to his first love, professional football, when he became the offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos for the 1977-78 seasons. He coached the offensive line in Super Bowl XII against the Dallas Cowboys.

While playing football in the NFL, he also ran 3G Hog Farm with his father, Lewis, and brother Charles from 1966-82 as well as Ken Gray Pork Producers. His high school coaching career also included a stint with the Rockdale Tigers from 1986-88. He finished his teaching career with Burnet and Llano school districts.

In 2016, Ken was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Daniel Gray; mother, Zella Estelle Gray; brothers, Jerry Gray and Charles Michael Gray.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Jean Barber Gray; daughters, Vickie Wooten of Llano and Sherry Gray Fikes and husband Elliott of Kingsland; sons, Boyd and wife Caressa of Round Mountain and Shane and wife Lori of Llano; nephews Randy Gray and wife Janelle of Cherokee and Mike Gray and Jewel Early of Llano; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the funeral home with Shane Gray and Boyd Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Cherokee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Howard Payne University Jacket Century Football, P.O. Box 2369, Brownwood, TX 76804.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.