Janet Lou Sharpe, 68, of Tow died Nov. 13, 2017

Janet Lou (Rogers) Sharpe, 68, of Tow, Texas, passed away Nov. 13, 2017. She was born to Jack C. Rogers and Helen Frances (Yedlosky) Rogers on June 7, 1949, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Janet will be forever remembered for her love of family and innate ability to make the holidays special with her delicious cooking and baking. Her talents were also evident in her artwork. She loved to sew, paint, and do various arts and crafts.

Janet was a fan of the TV series “JAG” and was not shy about her obsession with one of the main actors, David James Elliot, as is evident by her collection of posters, calendars, etc.

Most important, Janet will be remembered for her inner strength and faith in God. She was a loyal member of the Llano Cowboy Church for many years. Even in illness, Janet remained strong, optimistic, and courageous and maintained her firm faith in God.

She leaves behind her son, Randall Murray Jr. and wife Jennifer of Llano; daughter Victoria Sue Murray of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Karen Rogers of Morgantown; grandchildren, Ashley and husband Keaton Smart, Cheyenne Murray, Clay Howell, Randall Murray III, Davey Howell, Tanner Howell, Nicholas Gordon, Jeremy Chaz Hunter, Karizma Luv Keller, Octavia Dulee Kinsolving, Shasta Murray, and Tiana Moore; and great-grandchildren, Lindzey Smart Ezmarie Soliz, Juniper Dulee Kinsolving, Shaniya, Tremaine, Kaidyn Murray, and Lyric Murray.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christina Murray, and brothers W.J. and Curtis Rogers.

A celebration of life is 1 p.m. Nov. 19, at Llano Cowboy Church, 7535 Texas 29 West, with Pastor Stacey Nobles officiating.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.