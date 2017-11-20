Mary Ellaine Quarles, 93, of Burnet died Nov. 17, 2017

Mary Ellaine Quarles, 93, of Burnet, Texas, passed away Nov. 17, 2017, at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. She was born to Jack and Maude Ballard on Oct. 28, 1924, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and loved her home in Canada — just not the cold.

She completed her nursing training in Canada and became a registered nurse. After that, our adventurous mom decided to travel with fellow nurses across the United States and Canada, working wherever they went. They stayed in dormitories or boarding houses as the fashion was in those days. She did not make it to all the places she had planned, having met and married our father at her first stop in the U.S.: Galveston, Texas. They were married in February 1950.

She was able to continue her adventure and love for travel with our father, taking my sister and me across much of the America on grand summer adventures she planned while joining our father as he wrote about and photographed pipeline construction for his career as an editor of Pipeline magazines.

She showed great patience throughout her life, especially on these very long car trips with two rambunctious sisters and a tired husband. She always managed to keep her temper and humor through all the journeys and still served up some great picnics. Our father’s favorite statement to us was: “You are going to enjoy this even if it kills you.” Our mother would just smile. Our father loved to make up stories to entertain all of us about names of towns or roads that we would encountered. I think our mom loved this best.

Our mother was employed as a registered nurse until her retirement. She loved helping others and especially loved to make others smile, even when they were in pain — and she was good at it.

She loved God and her church. Being a Sunday school and Sunbeam teacher brought her great joy.

She mentored two girls through high school, college, and graduate degrees. Her only request was that she be allowed to have the first trip to Hawaii on her money. She did have that and loved it.

After we completed our degrees, our mom went back to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas-Galveston. Even though she had a long career as an RN, she wanted to have her bachelor’s degree as well. After retirement, she continued as an RN for summer camps as a volunteer, and when they insisted on paying her, she donated her salary right back to them. Skinned knees and homesickness were her specialties. She also served as a volunteer EMT with the Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

After her husband’s death in 1992, she embarked on a new adventure, relocating full time to her home in Hoover’s Valley/Burnet.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife/“Darling”/“Honey,” Nana, Marmi, aunt, and friend to many, and she was dearly loved in turn.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Quarles (son Ian Quarles) and Samilee Sorrells (husband Fred, sons Benjamin, Daniel and wife Miranda and David and daughter Rebecah). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jasmin, Caleb, Olivia, and Ethan (parents David and Miranda Sorrells). She is survived by her loving Canadian family; sister Shirley Off (London, Ontario); her nephews and nieces Terry, Mary Jean, Carol, Mike, David, and Joanne. She is also survived by her Texas nephews Kerry Marshall and Scott Marshall and nieces Christi, Kathryn, and Tiara. She loved them all along with her many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

We would especially like to thank her grandson David Sorrells for providing the greatest gift of all: his time, energy, and love. This allowed her to stay in her home with as much comfort and dignity as could be attained this side of heaven. David was by her side 24-7 for the last years of her life. Although David would never agree that this was a sacrifice. He loved his Nana. We appreciate all he gave to her: his heart, his encouragement, and his tireless help through physical therapy and meeting her needs. She loved the meals or, at the least, that he prepared them for her.

