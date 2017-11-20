Kenneth M. Jones, 86, of Horseshoe Bay died Nov. 15, 2017

Kenneth M. Jones, 86, of Horseshoe Bay passed away on Nov. 15, 2017. He was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Baytown to Roy Francis and Ella (Gilstrap) Jones.

Ken passed away exactly 22 years after he retired. His years of retirement brought much happiness as he was able to enjoy his many hobbies and spend time with his many friends.

Ken received his BA from Texas A&M University and his MRE and MTH from Harding College. He did graduate work at the University of Chicago.

Flight training in the U.S. Army gave him the skills he needed for his future job as a commercial airline pilot. His eight years as a crop-duster led to jobs with Eastern Airlines, Trump Shuttle, and U.S. Airways.

During this time, he met Dianne. They were married in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1976 and lived there until they retired to Horseshoe Bay in 1995.

Ken is survived by his wife, Dianne, and sons Andrew and Stephen and wife Kathy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons David and Paul, and brother Donald.

Interment will be at the Horseshoe Bay Mausoleum during a private gathering. A celebration of Ken’s life is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.