Mary Louise Choate, 83, of Llano died Nov. 13, 2017

Mary Louise Choate, 83, of Llano, Texas, passed away Nov. 13, 2017. She was born to Kirby and Maurine (Burks) Harvey on Dec. 26, 1933, in College Port, Texas.

Mary moved to Llano in 1993 and quickly made it her home. She was a faithful member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for more than 56 years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and shopping for antiques.

She had a snappy sense of humor and was known for always getting in the last word.

She is survived by her sons, David Michael Choate and wife Sharon of Llano and Charles Choate and wife Deborah of Lumberton; grandchildren, Brandon Choate and wife Brandy, Christina Choate, Vic Braswell and wife Rena, Charlotte Dupree, Tiffany Bulnes and husband Robert, and Tabitha Vasquez and husband Able; sisters Betty Cash and husband Don and Sherri Rushing and husband Junior; brother Robert Earl Harvey; three great-grandchildren; 12 beloved cats and one llama; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers and sisters.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 305 W. Dallas St. in Llano, with Justin Browning officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.