Betty Ann Groff, 79, of Tow died Nov. 9, 2017

Betty Ann Groff, 79, of Tow, Texas, passed away Nov. 9, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Roy Lee and Minnie (Cromeans) Breeding on April 7, 1938, in Odessa.

Betty was a member of First Baptist Church in Monahans. She had a green thumb and loved flower gardening, fishing, reading, and keeping up with her daytime TV shows.

Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed by a host of family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Heffington of Tow, Rhonda Iholts and husband Keith of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Johnny Brown of Big Lake, Patricia Brown and Craig Green of Big Lake, Marshall Brown and wife Katie of San Angelo, Paula McNeme and husband Mike of Beeville, and Toni Parmer of Big Lake; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike Breeding, Gary Breeding, Jimmy Breeding, Danny Breeding, and Terry Breeding; sisters Rhonda Atkins, Kaye Warren, Tamra Trigg, Kathy Streater, and Lori Barker; and nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Groff was preceded in death by her first husband, Marshall Brown; second husband, Thomas Cole; parents, Roy and Helen Breeding; biological mother, Minnie Cromeans Breeding; sisters, Becky Ulmer, Nancy Drake, and Donna Gayle Coe; aunt Velma Rodgers; and son-in-law Binnie Heffington.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Marshall Brown, Jamie Brown, Kevin Brown, Tommy Naylor, Binnie Heffington Jr., and Ricky Heffington. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Brown, Justin Brown, Jonny Riley, Chris Naylor, and Shawn Whaley.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Tow Cemetery in Tow with the Rev. Richard Vandeventer officiating. After the graveside service, the family will fellowship at Tow Community Center.

