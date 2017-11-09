Ronald H. LaBorde, 79, of Granite Shoals died Nov. 6, 2017

Ronald H. “Ronnie” LaBorde left this earth to go to his heavenly home on Nov. 6, 2017. He was born to Wilkison Joseph and Nettie Lacy (Sproles) LaBorde on Oct. 10, 1938, in Houston.

After proudly serving the United States of America in the Army, Ronnie worked for the Texas Department of Transportation until he retired. He was a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association Chariots of the Hills chapter in Marble Falls, Texas; a life member of the Harley Owners Group; and a member of Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet, Texas.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Marsha of Granite Shoals, Texas, and sister, Marie Bush and husband Johnny of Durham, North Carolina.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet, with the Rev. Rodney McGee officiating.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.