Wakeboarding competition debuts on Lake LBJ in August

The first-ever Wakepoint Open is Aug. 15-17 on Lake LBJ in Kingsland. The wakeboarding and wakesurfing competition is presented by NXTLVL Marine and hosted at Wakepoint LBJ.

The three-day event is expected to attract elite athletes from around the world to the Highland Lakes and award over $40,000 in cash prizes.

“This is more than just a (competition), it’s the start of something big,” said event organizer Brady Westlund in a media release announcing the 2025 event. “The Wakepoint Open is where Central Texas shows out and the next chapter in wake culture begins.”

The open is designed as both an athletic showcase with professional and amateur divisions and a spectator experience with high-flying action, live music, and more, including the $20,000 Wakepoint Shootout contest.

“The Wakepoint Open isn’t just a tournament—it’s a celebration of lake culture, community, and world-class talent,” said Blake Flanagan of NXTLVL Marine in the media release. “We’re blending action sports, music, and Hill Country hospitality to create an iconic event with staying power.”

The Wakepoint Open joins another new water competition in the Highland Lakes, also this summer. The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship series hosts the Battle on the Colorado on Lake Marble Falls from Aug. 1-3.

AT A GLANCE

WHAT: Wakepoint Open wakeboarding and wakesurfing competition

WHEN: Aug. 15-17

Aug. 15-17 WHERE: Lake LBJ at Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

WHERE: Lake LBJ at Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

wakepointopen.com ATHLETE REGISTRATION: World Wake Association

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Contact Crystal Staggs at crystal@wakepointlbj.com or 325-280-8827.

