Summer starts with tips on safe swimming, boating

Summer 2025 officially begins in the northern hemisphere at 9:42 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Friday, June 20. The summer solstice marks when Earth’s axis is tilted at its closest point to the sun. On this day, which is either June 20, 21, or 22 each summer, daylight hours are the longest of the year and nighttime hours are the shortest. That means more time on the water and a refresher on summer safety tips.

The Lower Colorado River Authority offers Be Lake-Wise tips year-round, but they are especially important during summer fun season.

SWIM SAFELY

Lakes aren’t swimming pools and require a little more due diligence to stay safe. Be prepared for uneven bottoms and underwater hazards like hidden boulders or trees. Also, cover your nose and mouth when jumping into the water. Natural bodies of water are not chlorinated and can contain contaminants.

Other tips include:

Never swim alone.

Stay hydrated.

Swim in designated areas.

Wear a life jacket.

Know when to quit and return to safety.

BOAT RESPONSIBLY

Know the rules before visiting any lake, including the Texas Water Safety Act, which is enforced by state game wardens, and LCRA Land and Water Use Regulations. Check the status of boat ramps on the Highland Lakes here.

Safety tips include:

Never boat alone.

Wear a life jacket.

Observe buoys and markers, the lakes’ traffic signs to help avoid dangerous areas and restricted zones.

For more information, including how to obtain Be Lake-Wise signage and printouts, visit lcra.org/belakewise.

