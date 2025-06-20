New assistant principals for MFISD

The Marble Falls Independent School District announced new assistant principals for the 2025-26 academic year at Spicewood Elementary, Marble Falls Elementary, and Marble Falls Middle School.

SPICEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MISTY CARPENTER

Carpenter has served various roles during her 22 years in education, including classroom teacher, math interventionist, and instructional coach.

She holds a Master of Educational Administration from Lamar University in Beaumont and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. Before entering the education field, Carpenter worked for several years in the business sector.

She and husband Chip have four children between the two of them: Kyle, Kade, Claire, and their youngest, Dylan, who will be a high school senior next year. The Carpenters are moving to the area to be closer to family, and Misty looks forward to her new role at Spicewood Elementary.

“I am truly thankful to begin this next chapter and cannot wait to get started,” she said in the MFISD media release announcing the new assistant principals.

MARBLE FALLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KATHERINE WALL

Wall has dedicated her career to creating learning environments in which students feel loved, welcomed, and inspired to reach their full potential, according to the release.

She previously taught first grade at Spicewood Elementary and was honored as the MFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. She recently earned a Master in Educational Administration and received the Mirabeau B. Lamar Award of Excellence from the Marble Falls Masonic Lodge.

Wall’s passion for education began in Colorado, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in early childhood education from Metropolitan State University of Denver and helped pilot a social-emotional curriculum in Denver Public Schools.

She and husband Ryan live in Spicewood and have three daughters, all of whom attend MFISD campuses. Karli will be a senior, Shelbi will be a sophomore, and Zoe will be in fifth grade.

“Mrs. Wall is a gifted educator who will bring a wealth of knowledge to a new campus,” said Marble Falls Elementary Principal Kara Gasaway in the release. “I was blessed to work with her at Spicewood (Elementary) and will be doubly blessed to work with her at Marble Falls Elementary School.”

MARBLE FALLS MIDDLE SCHOOL

KRISTINA GRATEHOUSE

Gratehouse has been with MFISD since 2017 as an English teacher for seventh and eighth grades and, in 2022, instructional coach. She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Southwestern Assemblies of God University, now Nelson University.

She and husband Josh have lived in Marble Falls since 2016 and have three children. Sons Jack and Flynn are Marble Falls High School graduates; daughter Lucy is a student at Marble Falls Middle School.

“Ms. Gratehouse has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership as our campus instructional coach and beyond, making her transition into an administrative role a natural progression,” said MFMS Principal Rudy Gonzales in the release.

