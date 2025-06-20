SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

PHOTOS: Paddle season begins

06/20/25 | Jennifer Greenwell


ABOVE: Kayakers and standup paddleboarders were out and about on Lake Marble Falls on Friday, the first day of summer. BELOW: Two people paddle under a pedestrian bridge going up across Backbone Creek at Johnson Park. When complete, the bridge will link Johnson Park to nearby Lakeside Park. The project is part of $4.2 million of park improvements approved by the city last year. Staff photos by Jennifer Greenwell

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

New assistant principals for MFISD

06/20/25 | Media Release

Summer starts with tips on safe swimming, boating

06/20/25 | DailyTrib.com

Wakeboarding competition debuts on Lake LBJ in August

06/20/25 | Media Release
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *