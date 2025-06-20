PHOTOS: Paddle season begins



ABOVE: Kayakers and standup paddleboarders were out and about on Lake Marble Falls on Friday, the first day of summer. BELOW: Two people paddle under a pedestrian bridge going up across Backbone Creek at Johnson Park. When complete, the bridge will link Johnson Park to nearby Lakeside Park. The project is part of $4.2 million of park improvements approved by the city last year. Staff photos by Jennifer Greenwell

