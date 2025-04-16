SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nominate teachers for PEC Spotlight Award

04/16/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Elizabeth Coyle (center) of Spicewood Elementary received one of PEC’s fall 2024 Spotlight Awards for her outstanding contributions to education. PEC photo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative wants to recognize local teachers who go above and beyond for their students. Submit nominations online for the 2025 spring Spotlight Awards through April 25. 

The award shines a light on dedicated educators in the PEC service area. Winners receive a gift basket filled with classroom supplies.

“Teachers devote so much of themselves to lifting their students and bettering our communities,” said PEC Community Outreach Specialist Kevyn Packer in a media release. “It’s important to take a minute to say thanks and show our support for their time and commitment.” 

The Spotlight Award was established in the fall of 2024 and handed out to 12 Central Texas educators, including Elizabeth Coyle of Spicewood Elementary and Valerie Ullmann of Burnet Middle School.

The winners for the spring 2025 round of awards will be announced in May. 

“We’re proud to recognize our incredible teachers for their contributions and look forward to giving back a little something for all they’ve provided.”

For more information about the Spotlight Award, email youthprograms@peci.com.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

