Job title tweak recognizes McBurnett’s role in Burnet city affairs

Keith McBurnett was officially named assistant city manager for the city of Burnet after serving nine months as assistant to the city manager. McBurnett brings 30 years of leadership experience, including 12 years as superintendent of the Burnet school district. City of Burnet photo

The city of Burnet officially named Keith McBurnett its assistant city manager, formalizing a role he has quietly excelled in for the past nine months.

McBurnett, who was previously the assistant to the city manager, joined the Burnet city staff in 2024 following his retirement as superintendent of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. With three decades in public education and 12 years at the helm of BCISD, McBurnett has maintained a deep-rooted connection to the Burnet community.

City Manager David Vaughn said the new title is more than a formality: It’s a recognition of the work McBurnett has been doing.

“He has been a godsend for me and the city,” Vaughn told DailyTrib.com. “Keith has taken on a tremendous amount, filled critical gaps, and helped lighten the load. He jumped in with both feet and has done an outstanding job.”

Vaughn explained that the original “assistant to the city manager” title is often used for early career professionals transitioning into municipal government, but in McBurnett’s case, it was a brief adjustment period after his retirement from public education.

“The title gave him some time to learn how we do things,” Vaughn said. “But from day one, he brought a phenomenal level of experience.”

McBurnett was also appointed acting city manager, meaning he will serve as city manager in Vaughn’s absence due to vacation, leave, or any other reason.

McBurnett and his wife, Pat, have lived in Burnet since 2012. Their two sons graduated from Burnet High School, and the family is actively involved in the community.

