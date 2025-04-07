April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Blue pinwheels and large blue ribbons adorn the grounds of the Burnet County Courthouse to draw attention to National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet and Llano counties have joined National Child Abuse Prevention Month efforts for April. Both counties decorated their courthouse squares with blue to signify their participation and raise awareness for the ongoing issue of child abuse in the Highland Lakes.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Burnet County had 131 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect in 2024 and Llano County had 42. Across its 254 counties, Texas saw a total of 53,543 confirmed victims last year.

“We must work together as a community to increase awareness of child abuse and contribute to promote the emotional wellbeing of children and families in safe, stable, nurturing environments,” Llano County Precinct 2 Commissioner Linda Raschke read from a county proclamation March 24.

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo and his office work on Child Protective Services cases originating in the county, and he noted that the issue goes beyond the victims and law enforcement.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is necessary because the public needs to become aware of the things that are happening to our children,” he told DailyTrib.com. “Most children are in great positions with loving parents, but that is not always the case. There could very well be other children out there that have not been identified that may need the help of the community. That is why we have this month of awareness.”

One of the strongest advocates for child abuse prevention and awareness is the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides support to victims of child abuse and aids in criminal investigations in Burnet, Llano, Blanco, San Saba, and Lampasas counties. According to the center, 99 percent of victims know their abuser.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services abuse hotline at 800-252-5400.

Listen to a KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune interview with representatives from the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center, Burnet County Child Welfare Board, and CASA for the Highland Lakes Area.

Child abuse is defined in the Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act as:

“Any recent act or failure to act on the part of a parent or caretaker which results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse or exploitation, or an act or failure to act which presents an imminent risk of serious harm.”

This definition applies to crimes against a victim under the age of 18.

Child abuse and neglect can come in several forms and recognizing the signs could mean the difference between a child receiving help or not.

Potential signs of abuse include:

sudden changes in behavior or school performance

lack of medical attention for known issues

learning problems or difficulty concentrating

always alert or on edge

lack of adult supervision

overly compliant, passive, or withdrawn

does not want to go home

reluctant to be around a particular person

discloses maltreatment

unexplained injuries

seems scared, anxious, depressed, withdrawn, or aggressive

seems frightened of parents or guardians

shrinks at the approach of adults

shows changes in eating or sleeping habits

abuses animals or pets

demonstrates bizarre, sophisticated, or unusual sexual knowledge or behavior

attaches very quickly to strangers or new adults in their environment

shows extreme swings in behavior

Potential signs of neglect include:

frequently absent from school

begs for or steals food/money

lacks dental or vision care

is consistently dirty or has consistently poor hygiene

lacks weather-appropriate clothing

abuses alcohol or other drugs

states that there is nobody at home often

parents are indifferent, apathetic or depressed, behave irrationally, or abuse alcohol or other drugs

