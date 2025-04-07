Troxclair’s quarry bill heads to committee

Texas House Bill 3482 is going to a committee for consideration. Filed by Rep. Ellen Troxclair, the measure would restrict new aggregate mining near sensitive areas such as parks, lakes, and youth camps—an effort sparked by a proposed rock-crushing plant outside of the Burnet city limits. Photo courtesy of Rep. Troxclair’s office

A bill introduced by state Rep. Ellen Troxclair to curb aggregate mining near environmentally sensitive areas goes before the House Natural Resources Committee on April 9. The public hearing is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave. in Austin.

House Bill 3482 would prevent the Lower Colorado River Authority from issuing permits for new mining operations unless a study confirms they would not harm surrounding natural resources. It would apply to any proposed operation within 4 miles of an LCRA-owned lake, 4 miles of two or more state parks or caverns, or 2 miles of a state-licensed youth camp.

If HB 3482 is passed, it would take effect on Sept. 1, 2025, and only pertain to LCRA permit applications filed after that date.

The Wednesday committee hearing will be held in Room E1.036 of the Texas Capitol Extension. Those attending in person may sign up to testify in person or submit comments online at comments.house.texas.gov. You also can livestream the hearing at house.texas.gov/videos.

Troxclair of District 19, which includes Burnet County, authored the bill in response to a controversial rock-crushing facility by Asphalt Inc. The proposed site just outside of the Burnet city limits is near Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park, and Camp Longhorn, a youth summer camp.

Troxclair also filed a letter on April 4 supporting efforts to overturn an approved air-quality permit for the facility from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Visit TCEQ’s e-filing system and search for docket number 2025-0338-AIR to read Troxclair’s latest response.

To learn more about HB 3482 or track its progress, visit capitol.texas.gov.

HB 3482 is a long way from codification, with the 89th Texas legislative session still in full swing. The measure will have to be approved by the House Natural Resources Committee before it is passed along to the Texas House of Representatives. Once in the House, it can be debated, amended, and voted on. If it wins a majority vote in the House, it moves on to the Texas Senate, where the process repeats.

If Troxclair’s bill makes it through the House and Senate, it could still go through a conference committee made up of members from both government bodies before it is drafted into an agreed-upon form.

The House and Senate will have to come up with a mutually acceptable version of the bill before it is brought before Gov. Greg Abbott, who could sign it into law, allow it to become law by default without a signature, or veto it. A veto could be overridden by a two-thirds majority vote from the House and Senate.

The 89th Texas Legislature adjourns on June 2.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.