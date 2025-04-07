Lake Buchanan chamber bass tournament May 3

The first-ever Lake Buchanan-Inks Lake Chamber of Commerce Bass Tournament is May 3 on Lake Buchanan. It’s open to all ages and skills, from the biggest bass fishing enthusiasts to the smallest anglers.

First, second, and third places get cash prizes of $1,000, $500, and $125, respectively. The awards are based on 30 entries with one place paid every 10 entries.

Register in person at the chamber, 19611 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam, or online. Entry is $125 for teams, $20 for a Big Bass competition, and $20 for the Little Anglers Division, open to ages 12 and younger. Learn more at the above link.

The tournament runs from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. May 3, a Saturday, with weigh-in from 2-3 p.m. at Llano County Park, 3400 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam.

The event is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of community, nature, and youth involvement. Local businesses can offer their support through different sponsorship levels:

Weigh-in sponsor, $1,000—Only one available. Includes exclusive advertisement placed prominently at the weigh-in site, a chamber membership valued at $150, free entry to the tournament, and event and social media recognition.

Little Anglers sponsor, $500—Includes event and social media recognition, chamber membership, and a printed vinyl logo banner at the tournament.

Friends of the Chamber sponsor, $200—Includes event and social media recognition and a printed logo sign at the tournament.

Find complete tournament rules at the link. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Caitlin Doyle at 512-940-4816 or caitlin.doyle@quickbrakestx.com.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.