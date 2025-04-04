GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 7, 2025

Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours beforehand so are not always ready by the time this roundup is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, April 8

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from Marble Falls Independent School District superintendent

discussion on authorizing the use of the AgriLife building for Head Start Programs

6 p.m. workshop

Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion on Texas Materials’ proposed railway

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

On the agenda:

appointment of a council member to the YMCA board

amendment of the city budget ordinance

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

discussion on airport hangar construction

subdivision might want to exit the city

discussion on the city’s position on a proposed rock quarry in Burnet County

