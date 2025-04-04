GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 7, 2025
Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours beforehand so are not always ready by the time this roundup is published. Check the links for more information.
Tuesday, April 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- presentation from Marble Falls Independent School District superintendent
- discussion on authorizing the use of the AgriLife building for Head Start Programs
Burnet County Commissioners Court
6 p.m. workshop
Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet
- discussion on Texas Materials’ proposed railway
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet
- appointment of a council member to the YMCA board
- amendment of the city budget ordinance
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
- discussion on airport hangar construction
- subdivision might want to exit the city
- discussion on the city’s position on a proposed rock quarry in Burnet County