SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 7, 2025

04/04/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for Highland Lakes government meetings are posted 72 hours beforehand so are not always ready by the time this roundup is published. Check the links for more information. 

Tuesday, April 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation from Marble Falls Independent School District superintendent 
  • discussion on authorizing the use of the AgriLife building for Head Start Programs

Burnet County Commissioners Court

6 p.m. workshop

Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion on Texas Materials’ proposed railway

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

On the agenda

  • appointment of a council member to the YMCA board
  • amendment of the city budget ordinance

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • discussion on airport hangar construction
  • subdivision might want to exit the city
  • discussion on the city’s position on a proposed rock quarry in Burnet County

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Burnet County spaceport talks brought down to earth

04/04/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet Library Thrift Shop closing after 40-plus years

04/04/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County Jail bookings for March 28-April 3, 2025

04/04/25 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *