Marble Falls officially ‘Tourism Friendly’ and open to state support

Marble Falls has been billing itself as a travel destination for years. The city is now officially recognized as such by the state. File photo

The city of Marble Falls has been officially recognized for its charm and hospitality as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, joining a small group of towns and cities across the state that are dedicated to attracting and accommodating visitors.

The distinction comes after city leaders established the necessary criteria in 2024 in pursuit of the title.

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community recognition solidifies Marble Falls as a city that values tourism and opens it up to state resources and programs for tourism development. Texas has around 30 Tourism Friendly communities.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office applauded the city on the designation in an April 8 letter, accompanied by positive remarks from Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell and state Rep. Ellen Troxclair, whose district includes Marble Falls.

“I congratulate the city of Marble Falls and Visit Marble Falls on earning this designation,” Abbott wrote. “All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Troxclair had a more personal take on Marble Falls’ appeal.

“Marble Falls is ‘in the middle of everywhere’ and on the leading edge of hospitality in Texas,” she wrote. “Generations of Marble Falls residents have welcomed travelers to enjoy our charming downtown, lush countryside, and sparkling lake. Marble Falls is a secret treasure—and now the word is out. This well-earned Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification will further enhance economic opportunity and job creation for all who visit, work, live, and play here in the Texas Hill Country.”

The city began pursuing the state designation in 2024 when it proclaimed itself a “tourism-friendly community,” which was part of the required application process to receive the official certification.

The designation increases Marble Falls’ profile as a travel destination and grants access to statewide marketing resources and opportunities that could come through the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office.

According to the Governor’s Office letter, tourism supports one out of every 11 jobs in Texas and generates about $193 billion in annual economic impact.

Travel data from 2023 showed visitors spent around $52.1 million in Marble Falls at travel-related businesses, generating $1.8 million in tax revenue for the city.

“The designation of Marble Falls as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community by Governor Abbott and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office marks a pivotal milestone in our city’s ongoing growth and development,” wrote Mayor Dave Rhodes in the April 8 letter.

Rhodes has supported Marble Falls dressing itself as a destination for years, and strongly advocated for the pursuit of the state designation when City Council talks began in 2024.

“We decided (nearly 20 years ago) we were going to be a destination, and that kind of helped us focus on a direction on who we were going to be,” he told the rest of council during an August 2024 meeting.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.