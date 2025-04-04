Burnet Library Thrift Shop closing after 40-plus years

The Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library group announced its closing its thrift store, which has supported programs at the Burnet library since 1983. The store’s final day is April 30, 2025. Courtesy photo

Burnet’s Library Thrift Shop, 105 W. Pecan St., is closing after more than four decades due to rising operational costs. The store’s last day is April 30. The Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library, the nonprofit group that manages the shop in support of the library, announced the closure on April 2.

Founded in 1983, the Library Thrift Shop has been the primary fundraising tool for the nonprofit’s mission: helping fund the Burnet library’s programs, services, and book purchases.

“For many years, we have fulfilled this mission through operating our local thrift store,” Francine Carraro, the group’s treasurer, told DailyTrib.com. “However, recent economic changes have significantly increased our operational costs, resulting in diminished funding available for the library itself.”

The Friends group also cited a rise in thrift store competition and costly repairs and replacements for its decision.

The closure marks the end of a community staple that began with a handful of volunteers selling used clothing in a donated space on weekend mornings. Over the years, the shop moved through several downtown locations, including the old county jail, Masonic Hall, and Burnet Hotel, before finding a permanent home in a purpose-built facility on Pecan Street in 1998.

The shop’s end is bittersweet as it will allow the Friends group to refocus on more sustainable and impactful ways to support the library.

“This decision allows us to refocus on our primary purpose—supporting the library—through alternative fundraising initiatives,” Carraro said.

The Friends organization was formally classified as a public charity in 2004.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated volunteers, generous donors, and loyal customers,” Carraro said. “Your support of the thrift store has made a meaningful difference to the library over the years.”

