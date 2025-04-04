Paint the Town plein-air festival a creative work in progress for all ages

Artist Kathy Hammond of Houston paints the steep stairway on the west side of Rae’s RBar and Grill on Third Street in downtown Marble Falls during the 2023 Paint the Town. Photo courtesy of Marble Falls photographer Krystal Malloy

Art hits the streets in Marble Falls during the annual Paint the Town Art Festival, from juried brush strokes on canvas to kids blowing paint through straws. Those who don’t actively create can come for the joy of watching art happen, soaking in the beauty of a completed work, and the possibility of hanging one of those masterpieces on your wall. It all happens April 6-12 at different locations in the city.

The festival is a Highland Lakes Creative Arts event, which also founded Sculpture on Main, a 24-hour art exhibit in downtown Marble Falls. The nonprofit HLCA holds a Sculpture on Main festival each December to announce new pieces being added and honor those being replaced.

Spring in Marble Falls is all about Paint the Town, a weeklong festival that includes activities for all levels of artists, whether professional, in training, or budding young enthusiasts who just can’t wait to dig into pots of fingerpaints. For those who stand back and admire, the pop-up gallery at Lakeside Pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive, provides a place to contemplate and consummate those creative urges. (Translation: Buying a painting is sexy!)

For the first time this year, the Highland Arts Guild will be in charge of Family Art Day, with two different sessions at four stations Saturday, April 12, in Lakeside Pavilion. Artist Donna Bland, whose workshops and demonstrations are among the most popular at the guild’s Main Street gallery, will work an acrylics table.

“I make it as simple as possible while still showing them how to paint,” Bland said. “It’s a great learning experience and a lot of fun. Everybody is always excited about art.”

Other stations feature watercolors, pastels, and painting with bubbles and fingers. All ages are welcome, all materials are provided, and the activity is free.

“Drop in anytime between 11 (a.m.) and 1 (p.m.) and 2 to 4 (p.m.),” said Highland Arts Guild President Paulette Blake. “This is an important community service for the guild, to reach out into the community and be part of the art events in town. We love to have our artists get involved with the kids and adults to teach them painting.”

The centerpiece of Paint the Town is, of course, the plein air competition, which this year features 36 juried artists from all over. They won’t be hard to miss. Artists will set up easels across town to capture the spirit of Marble Falls and the Highland Lakes on canvas, using acrylics, oils, pastels, and watercolors. The sky is literally (and figuratively) the limit.

Three of this year’s artists are Highland Arts Guild members: Betty Bielser of Buchanan Dam and Burnet residents Marla Riperda and Roy Smith.

A veteran of statewide plein air events, Smith declared Paint the Town one of the best. He also opined on what makes painting outdoors special.

“Painting outdoors gives you true colors and values you can’t get from a photograph,” he said. “To me, it’s important to paint outdoors as much as I can.”

The wide range of activities for all ages and talents makes Paint the Town a favorite event for Smith.

“It gives the beginner artist, whether 8 or 80, an opportunity to know there are all skill levels,” he said. “Even me, when I compete, I’m competing against people with more knowledge, education, and probably a lot more skill. It gives me encouragement to get better. It also gives everybody an idea of how art is so personal and that you can always develop your skill.”

Art makes you feel good, whether producing it or experiencing it, Smith continued.

“It makes you a better person, whether it’s paintings or music or literature,” he said. “Original art is very important. It’s one of a kind. Paint the Town gives people the opportunity to see a range of art and buy that one-of-a-kind (piece) that appeals to you.”

Other activities include:

Student Art Day

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 9

Pre-registered students are matched with a competing Paint the Town artist to learn the plein air technique. Come and observe at Lakeside Park.

The Artist’s Lounge

5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 11

A VIP reception at Lakeside Pavilion unveils the winning artists. The $70 admission includes wine, craft beer, and food. A few select vendor booths will be on site.

Quick-Draw Competition

9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12

The public is invited to participate in this short plein air competition in downtown Marble Falls. The fee is $15. Registered plein air artists and students compete for free. The winner gets an automatic free registration as an artist to Paint the Town 2026.

Pop-up Gallery

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Saturday

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

Smith encouraged everyone, whether or not they’re interested in buying art, to visit Paint the Town’s pop-up gallery at Lakeside Pavilion.

“It’s important that the community supports artists, and I think we have some people in this area who really support the arts and artists,” he said. “So, get out there and see what people have produced this week in our community.”

Paint the town year-round

Artist Donna Bland recently held a free oil painting demonstration at the Highland Arts Guild and Gallery in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Highland Arts Guild and Gallery in Marble Falls offers opportunities to paint the town, and anything else, throughout the year via workshops, free demonstrations, and a kids’ summer camp. Beginning in 2025, guild artists are taking over Family Art Day on April 12 during the annual Paint the Town Art Festival in Marble Falls. Paint the Town is a program of the nonprofit Highland Lakes Creative Arts.

“Our kids’ program has become something quite big,” said guild President Paulette Blake. “We’ve expanded from one week to two and take as many kids as we can fit into our space.”

The guild is located at 318 Main St. in downtown Marble Falls in what was once the post office. The front space is devoted to the gallery. In the back, behind the paintings, is the workshop area. A gift shop takes up a small room behind that.

Free monthly demos by member artists are held most months. Classes ranging from $15 to $30 are scheduled throughout the week. Three-day workshops are also available at different price levels. The guild is a hive of activity, creating and selling art.

“These classes have really touched a lot of people,” Blake said. “I love that we have that in the guild that we can offer these classes.”

Major art shows are held yearly in the fall and spring, with one tax-free day during each per the guild’s nonprofit status. The Spring Art Show and Sale is always the first two weekends in April. This year’s show coincides in a happy accident kind of way with Paint the Town (April 6-12) and the Burnet Bluebonnet Festival (April 11-13). Tax-free day is April 5. The fall show is the first two weekends in November with the tax-free day to be determined.

For more information, visit highlandartsguild.org.

