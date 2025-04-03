Bluebonnet Festival blooms in Burnet



April brings bluebonnets and the Bluebonnet Festival. While the blooms are having a not-so-impressive season, Burnet’s main event always has a strong showing. This year’s Bluebonnet Festival is April 11-13, with most activities taking place around the courthouse square. The Mighty Thomas Carnival opens April 10 and continues through the weekend. The event also features parades (including one for pets), a Wild West gunfight, a demolition derby, vendors, live entertainment, and musical headliner Lonestar. Find a full schedule at BluebonnetFestival.org. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

