SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

Bluebonnet Festival blooms in Burnet

04/03/25 | DailyTrib.com


April brings bluebonnets and the Bluebonnet Festival. While the blooms are having a not-so-impressive season, Burnet’s main event always has a strong showing. This year’s Bluebonnet Festival is April 11-13, with most activities taking place around the courthouse square. The Mighty Thomas Carnival opens April 10 and continues through the weekend. The event also features parades (including one for pets), a Wild West gunfight, a demolition derby, vendors, live entertainment, and musical headliner Lonestar. Find a full schedule at BluebonnetFestival.org. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 7, 2025

04/04/25 | DailyTrib.com

Missing Llano man found dead

04/03/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

Get rid of junk, clutter and other unwanted stuff at local collections

04/02/25 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *