Missing Llano man found dead

04/03/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

Bradley ‘Ty’ Tribble of Llano was found dead April 2 after being reported missing March 29. Courtesy photo

Bradley “Ty” Tribble, 31, of Llano was found dead on the banks of the Llano River outside of the Llano city limits Wednesday, April 2, after being reported missing March 29. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office has not released the cause of death but said “there is no threat to public safety.”

Tribble’s family reported him missing on Saturday after not having seen him since noon Friday. 

On Sunday, several law enforcement agencies, the Llano Volunteer Fire Department, and volunteers conducted an extensive search of Tribble’s last known location in Llano. The effort was aided by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department helicopter and K9 team as well as LCSO drones. The initial search was unsuccessful.

Law enforcement continued to follow leads on Tribble’s whereabouts, and another search was organized Wednesday. The search radius extended east beyond the city limits and along the riverbed. Tribble’s body was found at 10:18 a.m. by a volunteer with Texas Equusearch.

Tribble’s family has been notified, and Llano County Justice of the Peace Lisa Simpson has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Based on the current information, there is no threat to public safety,” reads an April 2 media release from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Tribble family and family friends.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

