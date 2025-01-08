ALERT: BCISD delays school Jan. 9

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet school district announced that classes would begin after a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 9, due to potentially icy roads. All before-school activites have been canceled.

According to the district’s bad weather procedures:

After considering all available information, the superintendent will make the decision by 7 a.m. that day if classes will be canceled for the entire day.

Buses will run two hours later than a regular day, which will delay pickup times by two hours.

School will begin two hours later than the regularly scheduled start time.

Breakfast will not be served.

Lunch times will remain the same as a regular school day.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.