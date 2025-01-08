SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALERT: BCISD delays school Jan. 9

01/08/25 | DailyTrib.com

The Burnet school district announced that classes would begin after a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 9, due to potentially icy roads. All before-school activites have been canceled. 

According to the district’s bad weather procedures:

  • After considering all available information, the superintendent will make the decision by 7 a.m. that day if classes will be canceled for the entire day.
  • Buses will run two hours later than a regular day, which will delay pickup times by two hours.
  • School will begin two hours later than the regularly scheduled start time.
  • Breakfast will not be served.
  • Lunch times will remain the same as a regular school day.

