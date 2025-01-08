ALERT: BCISD delays school Jan. 9
The Burnet school district announced that classes would begin after a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 9, due to potentially icy roads. All before-school activites have been canceled.
According to the district’s bad weather procedures:
- After considering all available information, the superintendent will make the decision by 7 a.m. that day if classes will be canceled for the entire day.
- Buses will run two hours later than a regular day, which will delay pickup times by two hours.
- School will begin two hours later than the regularly scheduled start time.
- Breakfast will not be served.
- Lunch times will remain the same as a regular school day.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.