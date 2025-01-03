SUBSCRIBE NOW

HCHS waives adoption fees to relieve overcrowding

01/03/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Overcrowding at the Hill Country Humane Society has left 20 dogs housed outdoors. With freezing temperatures on the horizon, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for the first 25 pets and offering discounts through Jan.16. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Hill Country Humane Society is ringing in the new year with a life-saving special. Adoption fees for the first 25 pets adopted in 2025 will be waived entirely. A $10 discount will be applied through Jan. 16 for those adopted after the first 25. The initiative is to help relieve extreme overcrowding, with over 110 dogs now housed at the shelter.

The Humane Society at 9150 RM 1431 West in Buchanan Dam is a nonprofit shelter that serves Burnet and Llano counties and several cities within the Highland Lakes area. Adoption fees are regularly $150 for puppies and $75 for adult large dogs.

“This is an unprecedented offer,” HCHS Executive Director Paighton Corley told DailyTrib.com. “We’re waiving or significantly discounting these fees because we’re desperate to get some dogs out of here.”

The shelter has reached a breaking point. With 20 dogs housed outside due to lack of indoor space, Corley emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“When a freeze comes, we obviously can’t keep those dogs outside,” she said. “We really need to find placement for about 30 dogs to function properly.”

Adoptions include comprehensive care, such as vaccinations, spaying or neutering, microchipping, and deworming.

For those unable to adopt, fostering remains an option. The shelter provides all supplies, and there is no fee.

“We have some absolutely incredible dogs here,” Corley said. “What a great way to start the new year by saving a life.”

For more information on adopting or fostering, visit the Hill Country Humane Society website.

