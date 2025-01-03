SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 6, 2025

01/03/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 6
Llano County Commissioners
9 a.m. special meeting 
Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 N. Texas 16 in Llano
On the agenda
discussion or possible action on changes to Llano County subdivision regulations
discussion or possible action on changes to the operation of Llano Hospital

Tuesday, Jan. 7
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. Regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 800 3rd Street
On the agenda:
 approval of a professional service agreement to provide technical and construction phase services for Phase 2 of the Nature Heights Drainage Improvement Grant Project
discussion or action denying the increase in rates proposed by ATMOS Energy Corporation

