GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 6, 2025

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 6

Llano County Commissioners

9 a.m. special meeting

Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 N. Texas 16 in Llano

On the agenda:

discussion or possible action on changes to Llano County subdivision regulations

discussion or possible action on changes to the operation of Llano Hospital

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. Regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 3rd Street

On the agenda:

approval of a professional service agreement to provide technical and construction phase services for Phase 2 of the Nature Heights Drainage Improvement Grant Project

discussion or action denying the increase in rates proposed by ATMOS Energy Corporation

