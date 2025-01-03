GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 6, 2025
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Jan. 6
Llano County Commissioners
9 a.m. special meeting
Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 N. Texas 16 in Llano
On the agenda:
discussion or possible action on changes to Llano County subdivision regulations
discussion or possible action on changes to the operation of Llano Hospital
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. Regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 800 3rd Street
On the agenda:
approval of a professional service agreement to provide technical and construction phase services for Phase 2 of the Nature Heights Drainage Improvement Grant Project
discussion or action denying the increase in rates proposed by ATMOS Energy Corporation